Conor McGregor passionately vows to make UFC return amid worry from fans: ‘I’ll be back’

With further footage of him partying at his Black Forge Inn over the course of this week following his withdrawal from a scheduled headliner at UFC 303 next weekend, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has vowed to come back to the Octagon – as fans and pundits express their concern.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, was slated to take main event honors at UFC 303 next weekend during International Fight Week, in a long-anticipated clash against Michael Chandler.

However, last week, the promotion confirmed McGregor had suffered an undisclosed injury, and was officially out of his return clash with Chandler next weekend at UFC 303, with Alex Pereira drafting in on short-notice to defend his light heavyweight throne against Jiri Prochazka.

And hosting a movie screening at his public house in Walkinstown this week following his exit from his return fight with Chandler, former duel-weight champion, McGregor – now sporting a bald look, took in the festivities with pints of the Forged Irish Stout and tumblers of his Proper Number Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As a result, fans have expressed their concern for the Dubliner – who had confirmed he had entered a period of sobriety before his fight with Chandler, before his representative denied allegations from UFC alum, Chael Sonnen that he had entered a rehabilitation facility for “substance abuse” issues.

Conor McGregor vows to make comeback amid injury

Despite concerns, McGregor posted on his own official social media – confirming to his fans that he would make a return to fighting after his injury setback.

“I’ll be back,” Conor McGregor posted on his X account, replying to a user who remembered his 2020 knockout win over former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone.

