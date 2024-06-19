Photo – Irish megastar Conor McGregor shows off new look following UFC 303 withdrawal

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor is sporting a new look as confusion once again surrounds his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 against former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler before bowing out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury. Now, fight fans will be treated to a light heavyweight championship rematch as Alex Pereira steps in on 16 days’ notice to defend his 205-pound crown against former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira vs. Prochazka

Little information has been revealed regarding McGregor’s injury, but reports suggest that the promotion is looking to rebook the bout for August or September, leading many to believe that the injury wasn’t all that serious to begin with.

Following the unfortunate news, McGregor was spotted sporting a new look while spending Father’s Day with his family.

Conor McGregor

Now, the Irish megastar is giving fans an even closer look at his new do courtesy of a post on his Instagram.

Things didn’t go well the last time Conor mcGregor sported a shaved head inside the Octagon

It’s certainly not the first time Conor McGregor has rocked the shaved-head look. Going into his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, ‘Mystic Mac’ sported a trimmed-down dome.

Conor McGregor

Considering how that fight ended, he may want to let his hair grow out before rescheduling anything with Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

