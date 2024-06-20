Alex Pereira backed as new ‘Face of the company’ after accepting short notice title fight at UFC 303

Once more headlining another high-profile card during is brief Octagon tenure – incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has been backed as the potential new “face” of the UFC by Hall of Fame star, Daniel Cormier – ahead of next weekend’s return.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight titleholder, returns on just two weeks notice at UFC 303 next weekend in Las Vegas, headlining the International Fight Week card in a rematch against former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Replacing promotional megastar, Conor McGregor who has been sidelined through an undisclosed injury, Pereira took main event status at the monumental UFC 300 event back in April – lodging a stunning opening round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the process.

Alex Pereira en route to further stardom with UFC 303 return

And receiving major props from the mixed martial arts community for stepping into the McGregor-shaped void at UFC 303 next weekend, Pereira is well on his way to becoming the new face of the organization – according to Cormier.

“Could you imagine the money he’s (Alex Pereira) making now,” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy. “He says yes to everything – [he] headlined Madison Square Garden twice, headlined UFC 300 which was a monster, he steps in again on short notice for UFC 303.”

“Now, it will always be hard to top Conor McGregor in regards to star power,” Cormier explained. “You still got Israel Adesanya, you still got Jon Jones, but when I think about the face of the company, because of his durability, his activity, his willingness to fight, two-division champion.”

First taking on Prochazka last November in the pair’s vacant title fight in New York, Pereira became a two-division champion with a blistering second round knockout in the pair’s headliner at Madison Square Garden.

Do you think Alex Pereira can become the biggest star the UFC has to offer?