Conor McGregor previews UFC return whilst using bizarre ape filter: ‘I told you I’d be back’

With an impending Octagon return appearing to be in the works for former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor – the Dubliner previewed his UFC return next year, all while utilizing a truly bizarre ape face filter on his mobile phone.

McGregor, 34, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Falling to his second consecutive loss for the first time in his professional career, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the Lafayette native.

Undergoing a surgical procedure to address the leg injury the following day, McGregor has noted his interest in returning to the Octagon at the welterweight limit, however, must first complete a period of 6 months in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool before he can return, having yet to be drug tested since the third quarter of last year.

Conor McGregor previews his impending UFC return next year

Wrapping up filming on location in the Dominican Republic ahead of his role in the upcoming release of Hollywood blockbuster, Roadhouse alongside, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor recently returned to training at SBG Naas in Kildare.

Sharing a brief video on his Twitter account, the Crumlin native – using his font-facing camera, and sporting an ape filter on his face, says “I told you I’d be back,” Conor McGregor said. “Wakey, wakey.”

In his most recent professional victory, the Straight Blast Gym staple stopped one-time UFC lightweight title chaser, Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 back in January 2020 with a high-kick and follow-up strikes at the welterweight limit of 170lbs. McGregor was expected to fight Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title eliminator in the summer of that year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered that matchup.