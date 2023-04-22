Formed undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has defended his reigns atop both divisions between 2015 and 2017, pointing to the fact he was stripped of both crowns – rather than suffering defeats inside the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he headlined at UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

Yet to return to active competition, nor the USADA testing pool since the aftermath of that fight with Poirier, McGregor featured as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year – ahead of an expected Octagon return against Michael Chandler.

At the time of publication, an official location, event, venue, or date for an expected welterweight fight with Chandler has yet to be determined by the UFC.

Striking gold at the featherweight limit in interim and undisputed title wins over both Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo, respectively back in 2015 – McGregor would be stripped of his featherweight crown after minting himself as a duel-weight titleholder with a lightweight title win against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Eventually stripped of his lightweight crown in April 2018 due to inactivity as he competed in a professional boxing match against former multiple-weight world champion, Floyd Mayweather – McGregor returned in October of that year in a title fight against then-champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor argues the technicality of his UFC title reigns

Winless in his last two Octagon outings for the first time in his promotional tenure, Conor McGregor has defended himself as critics point out the fact he never attempted to defend either titles during his tenure atop each division – claiming that he technically never lost his belts to competition.

“I never lost any of my world titles,” Conor McGregor tweeted.