Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe has confirmed his interest in potentially hosting another boxing clash between his client, former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather, and former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, a former multiple division world champion in the sport of boxing, managed to improve to 50 as a professional in a 2017 headlining fight against Dublin striker, McGregor, handing the mixed martial arts star a tenth round standing TKO loss in the pair’s anticipated showdown at the T-Mobile Arena.

Retiring from professional boxing following his stoppage victory over the former duel-weight UFC champion, Mayweather has, however, taken multiple exhibition boxing matches in the time since, against the likes of YouTuber and professional wrestling star, Logan Paul, and former Geordie Shore reality television feature, Aaron Chalmers to name a few.

Leonard Ellerbe welcomes Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor rematch

Linked with a potential rematch against McGregor, 34, in the future – Mayweather’s handler, Ellerbe confirmed that he would love to pit the two together again inside the squared circle.

“I would love it [a rematch],” Leonard Ellerbe told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I’ve got nothing but love for the UFC and Conor McGregor. You know, I’m a big fan of all their work, and that was actually the best event that I’ve ever been a part of. It was a lot of fun.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Appearing receptive to the possibility of a rematch with Michigan veteran, Mayweather – as ever, Crumlin counter striker, Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account to react to Ellerbe’s comments.

Expected to make his return to the UFC before the culmination of this year, McGregor is earmarked to fight former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit after the duo competed as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.