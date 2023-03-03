Video – Conor McGregor takes over UFC 285 weigh ins, films scene for upcoming ‘Roadhouse’ remake

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor made a surprising appearance at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 285 tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada – greeting the crowd in attendance on stage before revealing he is filming a scene for his upcoming Roadhouse acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, returned to ‘Sin City’ for the first time since July 2021 last month, where he touched down in Nevada to begin filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31.

The 34-year-old will serve as an opposing coach on the show against the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, with the duo expected to fight at the season’s end. At the time of publication, an official location, venue, or date for McGregor’s welterweight fight with Chandler has yet to be determined by the promotion, however, a September matchup has been floated.

Yet to return to the USADA testing pool at the time of publication ahead of his return to active competition, Conor McGregor made an impromptu appearance on stage at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins, where he was issued a microphone by UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan.

Conor McGregor embraces Jon Jones during UFC 285 weigh-ins

Greeting the audience in attendance – as well as UFC 285 headliner, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, McGregor threw numerous Forged Irish Stout baseball caps into the crowd, before revealing how he would be filming a scene for Roadhouse at the ceremonial weigh ins.

Backstage, McGregor also met with fellow Dubliner, the unbeaten 10-0 Ian Garry ahead of the weigh-ins, with the duo embracing as the sole Irish representatives currently under the banner of the organization.

Ian Garry meets Conor McGregor … again. Lovely stuff. pic.twitter.com/i3YJdz45jL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2023

Sidelined since headlining UFC 264, Conor McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.