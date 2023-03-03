Video – Conor McGregor frantically coaches during TUF 31 fight: ‘That’s what it’s about, put leather on him’

Making his Octagon later this year following the culmination of The Ultimate Fighter 31, footage has emerged of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor frantically and passionately coaching a member of his team through a opening bracket fight on the reality television show, bellowing instructions from his corner.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, began filming for TUF 31 in the late stages of last month, where he serves as an opposing coach on the show against the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Without a victory in his last two Octagon outings, McGregor is expected to return to the welterweight limit of 170lbs for his fight with Chandler, with a potential September matchup between the veterans previously floated by the organization.

Sidelined since July 2021, Conor McGregor headlined UFC 264 against common-foe, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the Lafayette native.

Conor McGregor passionately coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31

And ahead of UFC 285 this weekend as part of a monumental fight week for the promotion, they shared a sneak preview of TUF 31 on social media, with both McGregor and the aforenoted, Chandler bellowing instructions and calls from corners at the UFC Apex facility during an opening bracket fight.

“Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler,” BT Sport tweeted. “A sneak peak at The Ultimate Fighter 31.”

Earlier this week, footage also emerged of McGregor training and drilling strikes alongside former two-time UFC welterweight title chaser, Stephen Thompson, with the Dubliner previously predicting a rather dominant and straightforward win over Missouri veteran, Chandler.

“I think – I’m just going to slice through him,” Conor McGregor said. “I think I’m a little too slicy – (more) than anybody he’s fought – a little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”