Conor McGregor Trades Shots With Dustin Poirier Online

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are continuing taking shots at one another.

Since Poirier lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 he has requested a rematch with the Irishman on social media. Yet, McGregor did not seem to keen about that.

I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”

Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!

McGregor is the goal! Always!

Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019

“I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point,” Poirier wrote.

It then got the following response by Conor McGregor.

“I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro. You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. McGregor’s next!, Motherf****r, it’s McGregor alway! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it. #GoneIn90seconds #NicCgae #AJolie,” he wrote.

It didn’t stop there either, as on Tuesday night, they continued to go at one another. McGregor then posted a photo of him knocking out Poirier on social media.

Which, of course, Dustin Poirier saw and he responded once again taking aim at Conor McGregor.

Run it back tough guy! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2019

“Run it back tough guy!,” Poirier wrote.

That still wasn’t enough as Poirier then responded to the tweet with a simple emoji.

🍆 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2019

The two are definitely building up a feud that it seems a rematch would make sense. Both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are coming off of submission losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title, and both want to get a rematch. In order to do so, they will need to pick up a win or two, so fighting each other makes sense.

Yet, whether or not the fight happens is to be seen. Conor McGregor has not seemed interested in fighting unless it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, but this Poirier rivalry is only getting bigger which could result in a fight

If Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought, who do you think would win in the rematch?