Conor McGregor Responds To Dustin Poirier: ‘I Fed You To The Canvas’

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to have much interest in rematching Dustin Poirier.

Following his lightweight title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier brought up the possibility of a rematch with McGregor. The two collided in a featherweight bout back in 2014 which saw the Irishman come out on top with the knockout.

McGregor’s last defeat also came at the hands of Nurmagomedov so for many, it makes sense for them to fight each other next. But the former two-weight champion is having none of it, particularly after some recent comments from Poirier:

“I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro,” McGregor tweeted. “You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. ‘McGregor’s not next’ Motherf*cker, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it.“

Another fight that makes sense for McGregor is the winner of this week’s UFC Vancouver headliner between Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone. However, he seems intent on getting his rematch with Nurmagomedov.

For now, that doesn’t look to be the case especially with many in the combat sports world wanting to see Nurmagomedov take on Tony Ferguson next.

Who do you think McGregor should face next?