Conor McGregor tops UFC’s new anti doping programme with another test sample provided ahead of return

Despite remaining in its infancy since it’s introduction two months ago, the new anti-doping programe enlisted by the UFC has so far seen it’s charts topped by former two-division champion, Conor McGregor – who submitted his third test sample since the beginning of the year recently.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been linked with a return to the Octagon throughout the last number of months, amid his continued absence from competition since 2021.

Conor McGregor submits 3rd drug test sample this year

And in the midst of a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his professional career, McGregor, 35, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at UFC 264.

However, linked with a potential middleweight fight against former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler in his comeback later this year, Conor McGregor has seen three separate anti-doping tests administered for him as part of the new anti-doping policy programe in place with the UFC, since the departure of prior entity, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

The new #UFC Anti-Doping Test History database has been updated.



Fighters with the most test sessions in 2024:



— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 22, 2024

Ran in conjunction with Drug Free Sport International and SMRTL (Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory) – based in Utah, the new anti-doping programe has so far tested ex-two-weight champion, McGregor three times, amid continued speculation regarding the possibility of a return for the Dubliner later this year.

Subject of a massive promo pointed his way earlier this week, McGregor was called out by the aforenoted, Chandler at a WWE RAW event on Monday – with the professional wrestling organization joining UFC under the joint banner of the TKO Group Holdings Inc.



Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a blistering 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in a welterweight main event clash between the two.

