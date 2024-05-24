Conor McGregor to earn title fight with a win against Michael Chandler at UFC 303? Daniel Cormier thinks so

Conor McGregor will earn himself a title fight with a win over Michael Chandler.

That comes according to UFC Hall of Famer who delivered the hot take during a recent episode of his EPSN show Good Guy/Bad Guy alongside co-host Chael Sonnen. However, if McGregor comes up short during International Fight Week, ‘DC’ hopes to see him saddled with Tony Ferguson.

“If he gets through Michael Chandler, I say give him a title fight,” Cormier said. “Put him in there with [Dustin] Poirier or [Islam] Makhachev on Mexican Independence Day or some time soon thereafter. If he loses, put him in there with Tony Ferguson. “Tony Ferguson deserves to have that big platform the last time to see if he can go and do what he said he was going to do to Conor all of those times and so long ago.”

McGregor will step inside the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years on Saturday, June 29 when he headlines UFC 303 against the former Bellator MMA champion.

With their bout taking place at 170 pounds, it’s hard to imagine ‘Mystic Mac’ securing a lightweight title opportunity even with the most impressive of wins, but it certainly sounds like welterweight king Leon Edwards is down for a scrap with the former two-division champ, so there’s that.

Are we headed toward conor mcGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4?

As far as the lightweight division goes, fans will see Islam Makhachev put the 155-pound strap on the line at UFC 302 when he meets three-time Conor McGregor opponent Dustin Poirier inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Poirier is walking into his third shot at UFC gold with a do-or-die attitude, suggesting that it’s either win or go home against the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ in The Garden State.

Who knows, maybe the stars will align and we’ll see both McGregor and Poirier walk away winners, setting the stage for a fourth meeting between the two MMA icons — even if Poirier insists that ship has sailed.