Leon Edwards welcomes historic title clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 309 in MSG: ‘100%, that’s the fight’

ByRoss Markey
While incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has leaked he will likely make his return at UFC 309 in November in the promotion’s comeback to Madison Square Garden, undisputed welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards is ready to stack the main card in a historic showdown with former two-division best, Conor McGregor.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight gold holder, is himself slated to make his return at UFC 304 in late July, headlining the organization’s return to Manchester in a rematch against surging contender, Belal Muhammad.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the former undisputed featherweight and lightweight titleholder is set to return from an almost three-year layoff at UFC 303 at the end of next month during International Fight Week, taking on Michael Chandler in a return to the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor offered title fight by Leon Edwards at UFC 309

And ahead of UFC 304, Edwards has suggested that should he topple Muhammad, and McGregor beat Chandler, why don’t the pair feature at Madison Square Garden in New York – offering the Dubliner a chance to become a first-ever three-weight champion in the promotion.

Conor McGregor Proper 12 2

“That’d be good, that’d be good, you know,” Leon Edwards told MMA Fighting of a fight with Conor McGregor. “It would be good to give him the opportunity – yeah, 100 percent, why not? I feel like let’s give him the opportunity to become [a] three-division world champion, [and] give me an opportunity to take out a guy like Conor (McGregor). You know, New York – that would be perfect.”

“That is the fight, you know,” Leon Edwards explained. “He goes out there and takes out Michael (Chandler), I take out ‘No One Remembers His Name’ and we’ll go from there. We’ll go to New York – MSG, let’s go. That’s the fight. That’s the fight, that’s the fight, I feel. You know, two of us have business to take care of. That’s the fight, that needs to happen. It should happen.”

Who would win in a potential title showdown: Leon Edwards or Conor McGregor?

