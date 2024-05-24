Conor McGregor set to face off with Michael Chandler at Dublin press conference ahead of UFC 303 fight

Booking his return to active competition for the first time in almost three years next month at UFC 303, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor will come face-to-face with opponent, Michael Chandler next weekend in Dublin, with the promotion holding a press conference between the two at the 3Arena in the capital.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, is slated to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week next month, taking on Chandler in his return to the Octagon, as well as the welterweight limit to boot.

Sidelined since taking on common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 nearly three years ago, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the UFC 302 headliner.

Conor McGregor meets Michael Chandler in Dublin press event next week

And on social media tonight, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the organization would be hosting a press event next Monday in Dublin from the 3Arena in the capital’s North Wall Quays.

“Get the mics ready,” UFC posted on its official X account. “Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will meet LIVE in Dublin before #UFC303. Press conference is FREE and OPEN to the public, see you there!”

Taking part in a memorable press event back in 2015 ahead of a scheduled bout with then-undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo at UFC 189, McGregor notably snatched the Brazilian’s title belt in front of a raucous Dublin audience, before the two engaged in a massive staredown.

For Chandler, the veteran former Bellator MMA lightweight champion thrice, has himself been out of action since he featured at UFC 281, dropping a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier in the pair’s grudge fight.

In tandem with the confirmation of a press event in Dublin, the promotion also revealed unbeaten native striker, Ian Garry would return at UFC 303 next month, taking on Michael Venom Page in a long-anticipated showdown.

