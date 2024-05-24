It’s win or go home for Dustin Poirier when he meets Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: ‘This is it for me’

ByCraig Pekios
Dustin Poirier is ready to settle down.

On Saturday, June 1, ‘The Diamond’ will step inside the Octagon for the 31st time in his career when he challenges reigning and defending lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. It’s a spot Poirier has been in before, having already attempted to take the title from former 155-pound kings Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

But this time, it’s essentially do-or-die for the Lafayette, Louisiana native.

“I’m not going to climb the ladder again,” Poirier told CBS.. “I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn’t say I can’t do it again; I can do it again, it’s just… This is it for me. This could be the last one. I’m still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career. It’s a thing where I have to digest it and be okay with it [if I lose] because that’s how life goes.

“Of course, I’m looking at the brighter side and trying to be positive that I’m going to finish the story and seal the deal and become undisputed lightweight champ after my 31st fight in the UFC. What a story that would be” (h/t Yahoo! Sports).

When it comes to accomplishments, Dustin poirier has done it all… except for one thing

When it comes to career accomplishments, Poirier has practically done it all. He’s a former interim UFC lightweight champion with wins over some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker, and a host of others.

But a win over Makhachev would be the sweetest of all as it would bring him the one thing he lacks on his illustrious resume — undisputed gold.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

