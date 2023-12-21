Dana White teases massive fights for historic UFC 300 event next year: ‘I’ll be announcing the card very soon’

UFC CEO Dana White confirms that he will begin to announce fights for the historic UFC 300 card soon.

UFC 300 is fast approaching and it seems like MMA fans are in store for a treat. The even is set for April 13 of next year but no date or fight has been announced, other than White confirming that Jim Miller, who fought on the UFC 100 and 200, will be fighting somewhere on the card.

However, on Instagram live, White claims that he will be releasing more information ‘very soon’.

“I will be announcing the [UFC 300] card soon, Very soon. Not the whole card, some of it. But yeah, so get ready for that too.”

‼️ Dana white says He will be announcing some of the @ufc 300 card very very soon‼️ when do you think it will be announced? pic.twitter.com/HPuAZcTVXp — RaffiSports🇸🇾🇦🇲🇨🇦 (@raffi_sports) December 21, 2023

Dana White has big plans for UFC 300

There has been some serious hype put on the 300 card, White has made guarantees to construct an talent packed and entertaining night of fights.

“Well think about tonight and the buzz and the energy about tonight’s card nd think about the stuff I’m telling you guys about Miami.

“So we’ve got to beat this, Miami and a bunch of other great cards that are going to happen this year. White said to SunSport. “I don’t remember who I was talking to, but the way I see UFC 300 is when it comes people are going to be going, ‘Holy s**t, that’s the first prelim of the night?’ That’s what UFC 300 is going to be?” (H/T SunSport)

The mind can run wild while thinking about the potential fights that could be made for the 300 card, hopefully it lives up to the promises. Many of course are wondering if Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return on the card.

Who would you like to see Dana White put on the UFC 300 card?