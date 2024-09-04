Conor McGregor teases BKFC clash with Jeremy Stephens in the future: ‘That’s an exciting fight’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been a vocal board member of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) since striking a deal with the David Feldman-led promotion earlier this annum. And amid links to a potential move to the organization in the future, he has now suggested a grudge match with former Octagon contender, Jeremy Stephens.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and a featherweight gold holder, has been out of action for more than three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

Fracturing a toe on his left foot midway through June, McGregor was then forced from an end-of-month clash with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, however, has been linked with both December and January returns to fighting.

Image via: Getty

Conor McGregor weighs up fight with Jeremy Stephens

And retaining just two fights on his current Octagon deal, Dublin counter striker, McGregor has now added fuel to the fire on a potential move to the BKFC, claiming a bout with long-standing foe, Stephens would be an exciting pairing.

“BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the lie as our dominant world champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The ladies leading the charge once again!”

“In our co-main event also we have “who the f*ck is that guy” facing off against Bobby Taylor,” Conor McGregor continued. “Me and “who the f*ck” is an exciting bare knuckle fight down the line 100%! Good luck to all our combatants! EXCITED! @bareknucklefc FIGHT WEEK! Swipe for the card and full schedule!