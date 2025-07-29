Conor McGregor Takes Swing at EU-US Trade Deal, Promises to Put Ireland First

Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion and candidate for the Irish presidency, has again made headlines – this time by blasting a newly signed EU-US trade deal and positioning himself as the only Irish leader who would stand up to both Brussels and Washington.

Conor McGregor’s sharply worded comments respond directly to Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who praised the deal for bringing “stability and predictability” for Irish businesses, consumers, and patients.

The trade deal in question establishes a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the United States, a figure far less severe than the previously threatened 30%. The European Commission brokered the agreement in late July 2025, aiming to avert an escalating trade dispute that threatened disruption to sectors crucial to both sides, such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. While European leaders framed the agreement as a necessary compromise after months of fraught talks, critics from smaller member states – most notably Ireland – have expressed skepticism about how such deals truly benefit the entire bloc.

The stability and predictability that the EU-US agreement brings is important for businesses, consumers and patients. pic.twitter.com/1LSQEfRtGf — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 28, 2025

McGregor, rarely one to hold back his opinion, responded in typical fashion. He wrote that with him as Ireland’s president, he would “immediately correct this embarrassing trade %” and renegotiate by year-end 2025, vowing to prioritize Ireland’s specific needs rather than settle for broad, EU-wide arrangements. “Nothing in this set up is ever on the behalf of Ireland,” he said. For many, McGregor’s remarks underscore his wider campaign theme: portraying himself as an anti-establishment nationalist who will shake up the status quo and assert direct Irish interests on the global stage.

Ireland, with me in as your President, I immediately correct this embarrassing trade % that “we” (EU) negotiated with the United States on “behalf of Ireland” (nothing in this set up is ever on the behalf of Ireland), and I do it by year end for us, 2025!



Save our Country!… https://t.co/Tq20K8sIYk pic.twitter.com/4Y5zyNDxwK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 29, 2025

These comments are hardly McGregor’s first foray into controversy. Since announcing his surprise presidential candidacy earlier this year, he has toured the US and frequently courted provocative headlines. McGregor’s rhetoric appeals to voters frustrated with Ireland’s relationship with the EU, echoing his long-held views that Brussels overreaches and neglects the concerns of smaller member states. This anti-EU message has distinguished his campaign, but so too has his history of legal entanglements and social media broadsides. He has been embroiled in several court cases relating to alleged assaults, public altercations, rape, and perceived racist or inflammatory remarks. His unpredictable behavior has consistently split public opinion, with some viewing him as a straight-talking reformer and others as an unfit public figure.

Adding another layer to the spectacle is McGregor’s open camaraderie with former US President Donald Trump. The two men met in Washington earlier this year, a high-profile visit McGregor quickly shared with millions of social media followers. McGregor has repeatedly described Trump as a friend and ally, and the pair have exchanged public praise. This relationship has drawn scrutiny in Ireland, where Trump remains divisive and anti-US sentiment over recent trade negotiations has grown. Nonetheless, McGregor has leveraged the relationship to amplify his credentials as a would-be power broker, positioning himself as someone who could deliver better results for Ireland by dealing directly with Washington.