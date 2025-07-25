Fire at Conor McGregor’s Dublin Pub Under Criminal Damage Investigation

Gardaí are investigating what they describe as an “incident of criminal damage” following a fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, Dublin, early Friday morning. Emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade, responded to the alarm around 3 am.

Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn Arson Attack Again

Firefighters from Dolphin’s Barn discovered a small fire at the front of the premises and extinguished it utilizing a high-pressure hose. No injuries were reported, and the scene was handed over to the Gardaí for further examination.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí confirmed that the site is being preserved for technical analysis. Investigative work is ongoing to determine the precise cause of the fire, with authorities examining the incident under the suspicion of deliberate criminal damage.

The Black Forge Inn, a popular venue in the region and owned by the retired mixed martial arts fighter since 2020, remained open following the incident. Staff and McGregor both stated publicly that there was no interruption to business, with McGregor assuring customers via social media that the venue was unaffected and operating as usual.

This is not the first time the Black Forge Inn has been subject to criminal attention. In January 2022, the pub was the target of an attempted petrol bomb attack. During that incident, explosives were thrown at the premises but failed to detonate, resulting in no damage to the property. Irish police noted, at the time, there were no injuries, and investigations did not identify suspects. Reports from that period also indicated that McGregor was in the venue just hours before the attack occurred.

The continued targeting of the Black Forge Inn has occurred against the backdrop of ongoing controversy surrounding Conor McGregor. The former UFC champion has faced extensive media scrutiny regarding alleged connections to organized crime figures, including suggestions of links to the Kinahan cartel – an organization involved in multiple criminal activities in Ireland and internationally.

In early 2025, Conor McGregor’s name appeared in court filings related to a lawsuit implicating figures from the boxing promotion industry and alleged organized crime, heightening questions about the intersection of organized crime and Dublin’s nightlife sector.

Despite these issues, McGregor maintains ownership and continues to invest in the Black Forge Inn, which underwent significant renovation after his purchase. Gardaí are continuing their criminal damage inquiry into the latest incident, and the outcome of the investigation remains pending.