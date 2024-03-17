UFC star Conor McGregor hijacks Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram comments to promote ‘Road House’ movie

In a movie which has seen him donned a “marketing genius”, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor cleverly managed to promote the upcoming release of Road House – landing himself top comment on American actress, Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram account – as the Euphoria star promoted her own work.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, is currently deep into a global media tour to promote the upcoming remake of Road House – starring alongside lead, Jake Gyllenhaal, with McGregor apparently serving as lead antagonist in the feature.

Mandatory Credit: Greg Doherty

Set to debut on screens next week as it gears up for an Amazon Prime release, McGregor took the time to promote Road House in clever fashion on the above-mentioned, Sweeney’s Instagram page, with the 26-year-old actress recently garnering attention on social media for her monologue on SNL (Saturday Night Live).

Conor McGregor takes over Sydney Sweeney’s viral Instagram post

Heralded for his promotional work by her followers, McGregor posted, “Road House March 21st.” – landing himself top comment on Sydney Sweeney’s post, which she had made initially to herself promote her role in an upcoming release of Immaculate.

Growing impatient with a lack of movement on his impending return to the Octagon, McGregor revealed during his promotional tour that a lack of confirmation on potential December and January led to inactivity in his training regime, and resulting in a drop off in motivation.

Conor McGregor has left a comment on Sydney Sweeney's latest Instagram post. Marketing genius.https://t.co/TKQZsFUPq8 pic.twitter.com/z0OMgAXfuB — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 16, 2024

However, confirming he retains just two fights on his current contract with the UFC, McGregor claimed “negotiations are ongoing” for him to make a return – and compete at least twice later this year, in a targeted fight against Michael Chandler, firstly.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Furthermore, the Dubliner voiced his interest in fighting two-time foe, Nate Diaz in a trilogy rubber match as soon as September in the main event of UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere – was ultimately shot down by promotional leader, White.

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor make his UFC return this year?