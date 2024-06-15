Video – Alex Pereira rocks out to Alexander Volkanovski’s theme song ahead of Short-Notice return at UFC 303

Like ‘The Great’ Alexander Volkanovksi before him, Alex Pereira will step up and save the day at UFC 303.

On Saturday, June 29, ‘Poatan’ will put his light heavyweight world championship on the line against former foe and ex-titleholder Jiri Prochazka. The bout was essentially slapped together two weeks away from fight night after the originally scheduled main event between Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fell through when the Irishman suffered an unfortunate injury.

Before putting his 205-pound crown on the line for the second time since November, Pereira was spotted in a video taking his McLaren out for a spin and cranking up the 80s classic Land Down Under by Men At Work—a song UFC fans immediately recognize as an unofficial theme of the former featherweight champ.

Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice and now he's playing Volkanovski's walkout song 😭 pic.twitter.com/IwhSt1Qi5G — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) June 15, 2024

In October, Alexander Volkanovski famously stepped into the main event at UFC 294 on 10 days’ notice, agreeing to run back his instant classic with Islam Makhachev from earlier in the year.

Let’s just hope ‘Poatan’ fares better than Volkanovski did.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka headline UFC 303 on the heels of impressive KOs

One month after Volkvanovski’s brutal knockout loss to Makhachev at UFC 294, Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight crown with a second-round KO of Prochazka inside the world’s most famous arena—Madison Square Garden. Since then, both fighters have added a pair of highlight-reel-worthy finishes to their resumes.

On April 13, Prochazka scored a sensational come-from-behind finish against top-five-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic. That same night, Alex Pereira blasted Jamahal Hill in the opening minutes of their UFC 300 headliner, scoring his first successful title defense.