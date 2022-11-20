Watch | Conor McGregor spotted partying in Dubai with his old featherweight belt

Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion, Conor McGregor has been seen partying with one of his previously held titles out in Dubai.

Conor McGregor created history when he became the first athlete in the promotion to hold more than one UFC championship title at once when he became a double champion in 2016. The Irishman blitzed through arguably one of the greatest fighters of all time when he knocked out Jose Aldo in December 2015.

Less than a year later, he displayed a vintage McGregor performance putting on a striking clinic against then-champion, Eddie Alvarez, to obtain the lightweight strap and forever cement himself in UFC history.

Now fast forward to 2022, and it appears McGregor indulged himself in some nostalgia when he was seen partying with one of his previously held titles out in Dubai.

Watch below, Conor McGregor partying with his old UFC belt:

Conor McGregor Is Expected To Make His UFC Return In 2023

Less than a year and a half ago was when we saw Conor McGregor compete inside the octagon in his trilogy matchup with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a brutal leg injury that has kept him sidelined for the entirety of 2022 and potentially will keep him out for the start of 2023.

However, McGregor is expected to return to action next year. The ‘Notorious’ has bulked up since being away from the sport so questions surround in which division his return will take place, as it seems difficult for him to be able to cut down to the lightweight limit once again.

He was recently active on social media expressing his desire to return to the sport posting a photo from one of his matchups against Dustin Poirier showing him executing a perfectly placed left hand.

Final shot before bracing on the break. All me. Excited to return and prove my support correct! Marathon not a sprint. pic.twitter.com/ZPLdHbyWku — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 19, 2022

‘Final shot before bracing on the break. All me. Excited to return and prove my support correct! Marathon not a sprint.’

Given McGregor’s status as an individual, you can never presume he is far away from competing for a UFC title upon his return, just in what weight class remains the question.

Where were you when Conor McGregor made history and became the first UFC two-division champion?