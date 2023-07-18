Maintaining he is ready to make a return to the Octagon in a long-awaited clash against lightweight veteran, Michael Chandler, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has bamboozled fans on social media – serenading users by signing The Drugs Don’t Work by British group, The Verve.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined for the last two years, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Yet to return to active competition in the time since, the recently-turned 35 year old has served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 reality television show, coaching against the above-mentioned, Chandler.

Conor McGregor has yet to submit test samples to USADA

Expected to make a return against the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion in a welterweight pairing, Conor McGregor, who has yet to submit testing samples to anti-doping agency USADA (United States Anit-Doping Agency) at the time of publication.

And in his latest bizarre social media post, Conor McGregor sung a brief few words of The Verve’s track, The Drugs Don’t Work on his official Twitter account – leading to a few tongue-in-cheek comments and replies from his followers and critics.

Furthermore, footage also emerged of McGregor – who has been training alongside decorated grappler, Dillon Danis in New York City, shadow boxing behind the bar of a public house in the state, with fans also questioning if the Dubliner is ready to make a return to the Octagon in the coming future.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor headlined against recent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, landing a stunning 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over the former lightweight championship challenger at the welterweight limit to boot.