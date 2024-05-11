Carlos Ulberg wastes Alonzo Menifield with stunning 12 second knockout win – UFC St. Louis Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Make his six straight wins for light heavyweight contender, Carlos Ulberg — who punches his ticket higher up the divisional rankings tonight against Alonzo Menifield, courtesy of a blistering 12 second knockout on the main card of UFC Fight Night St. Louis.

Ulberg, fresh from a third round rear-naked choke submission win over Da-Un Jung at UFC 293 back in September of last year in Australia, adds Menifield to a stunning run of victories which includes wins over Tafon Nchukwi, Nicolae Negumereanu, and Ihor Portieria.

Making incredibly short work of opponent, Menifield tonight in just 12 seconds, City Kickboxing staple, Ulberg stopped the rushing force with a massive left hook counter, before laying waste to Menifield with a follow-up flurry, forcing a stoppage in the action.

Off the back of his win, Ulberg called for an inclusion in the EA Sports UFC 5 video game, as well as claiming he would finish any contender within the light heavyweight division’s top-10.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Ulberg’s win over Alonzo Menifield

