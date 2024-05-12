Khabib Nurmagomedov linked with fighting return amid alleged tax bill from Russia: ‘We might get him back in the UFC’

Amid an alleged tax bill outstanding to the Federal Tax Services in Russia – in the region of $3,300,000, former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been linked with a return to the Octagon in order to secure funds to cough up his tally.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, under the banner of the UFC, called time on his career back in 2020, following a title unification fight with former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

Submitting the former interim champion with a second round triangle choke win, Nurmagomedov improved to 29-0 as a professional, before calling time on his professional fighting career in the immediate aftermath of his victory.

In the time since, Khabib Nurmagomedov has headed up Eagle FC – a fight promotion with it’s headquarters based in Florida, and has also coached fellow fighters at home gym, American Kickboxing Academy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly hit with tax bill by Russian authorities

Leading compatriot, Islam Makhachev to a title victory over former champion, Charles Oliveira back in 2022, Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC-led promotion has yet to host an event since November of last year in Almetyevsk, Russia.

Mandatory Credit: Eagle FC

And according a report overnight, Nurmagomedov is alleged to have been hit with a tax bill in the region of 306 million rubles by the FTS (Federal Tax Services) in his native Russia, with the department alleging blocking accounts linked with the Eagle FC organization, a particular charitable foundation, and various other companies.

The report in question also alleges Nurmagomedov may have used the money in question – in the region of $3,300,000 to purchase multiple hotels and other start-up companies in various regions of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And amid those reports, fans of the former lightweight champion across social media have called for the Dagestan grappler to make a return to competition – hinting at the promotion’s recent deal with Saudi Arabia, brokered by adviser, Turki Alalsheikh.

