Stipe Miocic backed to land knockout win in fight with Jon Jones: ‘I just feel like he might not have a chin’

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has been backed to become not just the first fighter to legitimately beat incumbent gold holder, Jon Jones later this year, but also stop the Rochester native with strikes.

Jones, the incumbent heavyweight champion and a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, is expected to make his return later this year in a long-awaited clash with former champion, Miocic.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Himself sidelined since 2021, Miocic has yet to return to action since he dropped a stunning second round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

And maintaining he would fight Jones and nobody else in his comeback, Ohio veteran, Miocic revealed a showdown was briefly floated for July, however, now expects to face off with the defending champion at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones’ chin called into question by Rampage Jackson

Sharing his thoughts on Miocic’s fight with Jones, former light heavyweight champion, Quinton Jackson – a prior foe of the current gold holder, questioned if Jones had a “chin” at the heavyweight limit, picking him to lose in his return.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“I think you will be the first one to beat him (Jon Jones),” Quinton Jackson told Stipe Miocic on his podcast, JAXXON. “I just feel like he might not have a chin, based off the way he fights. He makes it so hard for people to get close enough to punch him. His whole style was putting his fingers in your eyes and kicking your knee back – keeping you away from him.”

“He keeps you at his length where he wants you,” Jackson explained. “You’re a taller guy and you’ve got longer arms than most people he fights. I don’t think he can do all that to you.”

Who wins in a future title fight: Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?