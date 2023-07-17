Former UFC two-division world champion Conor McGregor was spotted shadowboxing behind a bar amid rumors of his imminent return to the Octagon.

Despite being absent from competition for the last two years, the Irishman has stayed in the limelight, though not always for the most favorable reasons. McGregor’s cringy callouts and ‘I’m rich so I can do whatever I want’ antics seem to be wearing thin on even his most loyal fans, as evidenced by the reaction to his latest video on social media.

Bargoers were looking for a good time and some good drinks, but were instead treated to an impromptu shadowboxing session by the former champ-champ. “Proper Apple on the rocks and 3 pints of Forged Irish Stout comin’ right up,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Proper Apple on the rocks and 3 pints of Forged Irish Stout comin’ right up. pic.twitter.com/Ez0eTVsSZq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2023

Some of the Irishman’s fans were complimentary of his speed and technique in the clip, but most of MMA Twitter was as unforgiving as ever, another sign that Conor McGregor’s antics are no longer the welcomed addition to the sport they once were.

“Surprised you can see over the bar,” one fan quipped, taking a dig at McGregor’s notoriously small stature.

“He reminds me of a 6 year old all hyped up on sugar,” another added.

Another fan appropriately pulled a classic line from the popular comedy sketch program Chappelle’s Show, saying, “Cocaine’s a hell of a drug.”

The entire thread is chocked full of absolutely hilarious observations and we highly recommend checking them all out right here.

Will Conor McGregor Return to the Octagon in 2023

But on a more serious note, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement revealing McGregor’s return to the Octagon. Unfortunately, no such announcement has been made, but fans have been able to get their McGregor fix in the meantime through The Ultimate Fighter. The Irishman can be spotted from time to time training his crew of up-and-comers against established fighters on the 31st season of the once-acclaimed reality series opposite rival coach and proposed opponent, Michael Chandler.

Needless to say, things have not gone well for Conor McGregor in his return to TV. As of this writing, Team McGregor is 0-7 against Team Chandler and he is one loss away from being the first coach in TUF history to suffer a clean sweep in the opening round.

The original plan was to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler scrap inside the Octagon once the season is in the books. However, that is looking less likely with each passing day despite the Irishman’s insistence that he is ready for a fight. By all accounts, a 2023 return is out of the question with McGregor missing the USADA deadline, but that hasn’t stopped himself or Dana White from pumping hope into the hearts of fans, claiming a fight between the two could still happen before our calendars change over to 2024.