Chael Sonnen was offered to be backup for the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing fight on July 6: ‘I accept’

Chael Sonnen was offered the role of backup for Jorge Masvidal’s upcoming boxing bout with Nate Diaz.

The long-awaited rematch between ‘Gamebred’ and the ‘Stockton Samurai’ was originally scheduled to go down on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. However, that plan has recently changed with their scrap receiving a new date and venue.

The fight will now emanate from The Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, July 6. Boxing Scene was the first to break the news.

The date change also came with another interesting rumor suggesting that former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was offered the role as a backup for the fight.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The American Gangster’ confirmed that there was some truth to the news, but with one major caveat.

“I don’t like that word [backup],” Sonnen said. “They used a different work because there was no scenario where I would fight with Nate and they knew that. So it was a different word, but meaning that if Nate can’t do it, will you take on Masvidal? And I said absolutely. You know what pissed me off about that? First off, I never got the credit for it, and second, Masvidal said he would give me a contract and pay me the biggest bag and not throw his right hand [in the fight]. That was a stupid thing to say. “To pay me my biggest bag before I asked for it makes me not respect you as a businessman. I never respected him anyway, but he didn’t know that. And then to not throw his right hand like he was Mr. Right Hand, but I accepted. Please put it in the contract that you’ll pay me a bunch of money and that you won’t hit me with your right hand. Does he think I would turn that down? What’s next? There’s no weigh-in? Where does his stupidity end? And whatever the answer is… Whatever he keeps on saying, I accept. “Keep limiting yourself. I’m going to do all those things, and more. That’s why they call me a cheater.”

‘Juiced Up’ Chael Sonnen is ready to throw hands with Jorge Masvidal anytime

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ has lobbed threats of physical violence against the man from the mean streets of West Linn, Oregon on more than one occasion — his beef being Sonnen’s history of utilizing TRT and PEDs throughout his MMA career.

