UFC boss Dana White’s viral video showing careless FedEx worker leads to him being fired: ‘The behavior is unacceptable’

UFC CEO Dana White recorded a FedEx driver throwing packages into his truck which went viral, and the driver has been fired.

The driver didn’t seem to care what was in the package as he threw them all into the back of the truck, not worrying if anything was fragile.

White captured the video and was stunned by what the driver was doing to the packages.

“FedEx. We’ll get your sh*t there, but we’ll f*** it up,” White said. “My boy don’t give a f***.”

Although Dana White thought the video was comical, as did others, FedEx ended up firing the driver, which they revealed to TMZ Sports.

“The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day,” FedEx said to TMZ. “We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that FedEx ended up firing the driver as White captured the video which went viral and many customers were concerned that their packages were being treated like that.

Dana White says he’s in the business of making ‘holy s**t’ moments

Dana White has been the face of the UFC since 2001 and he has helped grow the sport massively.

The UFC has become a mainstream sport and after UFC 300 and Max Holloway’s KO, he said that is his job, which is creating holy shit moments.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“When we were sitting in that room, and we created the BMF, tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for,” White said after UFC 300. “There should be a picture in the f*king dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible. I don’t know if you guys noticed this, but that fight sucked the life out of everybody tonight. The next two fights, everybody was sitting there, like there was this adrenaline dump. People always ask me what I do, I sell holy sh*t moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy sh*t moment of all time.”

