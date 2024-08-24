Danni McCormack wins bloody match in Road to UFC – Highlights

Former Invicta FC strawweight champion, Danni McCormack managed to steal all the headlines overnight on the latest instalment of ‘Road to UFC’ — landing a bloody unanimous decision win over opponent, Yan Qihui over the course of three rounds at the Apex facility.

McCormack, 34, entered last night’s highly-anticipated ‘Road to UFC’ outing with Chinese contender, Qihui off the back of a pair of successful championship fight outings under the banner of the Shannon Knapp-led, Invicta FC.

Enjoying a 3-0 run with Invicta FC, Roscommon-born star, McCormack landed a debut decision win over Maira Mazar back in 2022, before dispatching Valesca Machado with a unanimous decision win over the champion in the main event of Invicta FC 52 in March of last year.

And immediately drawing links to an Octagon debut, McCormack would defend her crown in a fourth round rear-naked choke win over challenger, Karolina Wojcik — lining her up for last night’s outing with Quhui.

And battering the former over the course of three rounds in a bloody decider, McCormack, a staple of Straight Blast Gym, drew praise from former two-weight champion and Irish compatriot, Conor McGregor on social media.

“Incredible Irish SBG fighter!” Conor McGregor tweeted of Danni McCormack. “@dannimccormack well done champ! Amazing win! #ForgedArmy.”

Below, catch the highlights from Danni McCormack’s win on ‘Road to UFC’

What a statement from 🇮🇪 Danni McCormack at #RoadToUFC tonight in a special non-tournament showcase!



The Invicta FC strawweight champ moved up in weight and proved she’s ready for the big stage. Afterward, she made her intentions clear—she wants a UFC spot and is coming for… pic.twitter.com/hI3ZwOW77n — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) August 24, 2024