Conor McGregor Shuts Down Rumors Of Illegitimate Child With DNA Test

Earlier this year a single mother from Liverpool, England claimed that Conor McGregor was the father of her young daughter.

As a result, McGregor took a DNA test to prove he was, in fact, not the father of the young girl. According to a report from The Irish Independent, the test results indicate that there is a “zero percent chance” McGregor is the father of the girl.

Swabs were taken from the mouths of both McGregor and the young girl for the DNA test. Testing was organized through NorthGene Ltd, a recognized DNA testing service based in Newcastle, England. A private laboratory, Eurofins, then had the results forwarded to them to carry out the percentage test.

According to The Irish Independent, McGregor did not show the biological markers which would be present if he were to be the father of the young girl, whose name is Clodagh Murray. With that out of the way, McGregor is also dealing with two separate accusations of sexual assault against him in Ireland.

While he handles his legal matters, the Irishman is targeting a January return to the Octagon, with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone said to be the frontrunner as his opponent.

