Conor McGregor Being Investigated For Sexual Assault Again In Ireland

It looks like former UFC champion Conor McGregor is being investigated for another sexual assault charge in Ireland. The New York Times (confirming an initial report by MMA insider TalkMMA on Twitter) is reporting that a woman in her 20’s was sexually assaulted outside a club in Dublin, Ireland while inside a vehicle.

The report adds McGregor has not been charged or interviewed by police in regards to the new case yet. A McGregor spokesperson released the following statement to The New York Times in regards to the report.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors. He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault,” they said via email.

McGregor himself, nor the UFC, have commented on the new report as of this writing. Back in March news broke from The New York Times that McGregor was under investigation for a separate sexual assault allegation. He was arrested in January in connection to that allegation, questioned, and later released.

Per Irish law, names of those accused of sexual assault can not be released until the individual has been charged with the crime. Therefore, McGregor has not been named specifically by the Irish media in either of the two allegation reports, but instead referred to as a “well-known Irish sports star.”

It should be stressed that these are only allegations and no charges have been filed as of this writing. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

