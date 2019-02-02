Irish Woman Claiming Conor McGregor Fathered Her Child

An Irish woman named Terri Murray is claiming that former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the father of her one-year-old daughter.

The Claim

The report is from Irish Mirror. In it, Murray claims McGregor fathered her daughter named Clodagh. To prove this, Murray is requesting the original “champ-champ” to take a paternity test.

“I don’t want his money. I just want to prove he is Clodagh’s dad. And I’m not lying,” Murray told Irish Mirror (h/t bjpenn.com). “I’m still thinking I shouldn’t do this. It is wrong. It has got to the point, I’m living with my mum, on my own, with no job, with a baby, I’m struggling, it is harder than I thought it was.

“I really didn’t want to do this, I wish we could have sorted it out privately. I don’t know why he let it come to this.”

The Where and When

In 2017, Murray claims she slept with Conor McGregor. Making matters worse, the incident was said to happen just four weeks before Dee Devlin (McGregor’s girlfriend) gave birth to their first child, Conor Jr.

“I’ve said to Conor ‘Hiya’ and he has gone ‘I’ve been waiting for you’, and I’ve gone ‘Conor, I never got an acceptable picture with you before, can I get a picture with you?’

“And he put his arm around with me and walked me into the (bed) room. In the room was an ensuite bathroom and he’s gone ‘Baby, I’ll give you a home movie never mind a picture’.

“I was laughing and looking in the mirror and he has got his arm around me and I’ve gone to take a photo.

“Then I’ve thought, well, Conor McGregor! I know it is bad, he has got a girlfriend, but I wasn’t thinking about that,I just started kissing him back.

“I remember saying, ‘Have you got a girlfriend?’ and he said he had been on and off with this girl for years. We slept together. To be honest, there was no sleep, we were not sleeping, do you know what I mean?

“I told him I wasn’t on nothing [contraception] and he was like ‘Ah f*** it, babe’.”

Murray’s Details

Murray also claims that she slept with McGregor a second time just days after their first engagement. She also claims to have tried to contact McGregor to no avail.

The Irish Mirror’s report included several photos of McGregor and Muray together and the site also claims to have seen private messages shared between the parties in question.

“I want my kid to have the best life. And I know his money can help with that,” Murray told the Irish Mirror. “If he gets that DNA test, I’ve said ‘You never have to speak to me again, you can walk away’.

“He is telling everyone I slept with someone else. He is telling everyone my baby is someone else’s.

“It is not fair and it can’t be left like this any longer.”

As of now, there is no proof that Conor has fathered any child outside of wedlock. We stress, at this moment there is no proof McGregor has fathered a child outside of his relationship with Dee Devlin.