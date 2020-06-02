Conor McGregor Shows Solidarity With George Floyd Protests

Spread the word!













McGregor: No Place For Injustice, Racism Or Intolerance

Conor McGregor is using his platform to show solidarity with the recent protests taking place following the tragic death of George Floyd last week.

Footage went viral of Floyd when he was detained by Minneapolis police with one cop kneeling on his neck while he was handcuffed on the ground. Floyd — who while struggling stated that he couldn’t breathe — later died with Black Lives Matter protests and marches taking place across cities in the United States as well as worldwide in protest against the treatment of the black community.

McGregor showed his support of these protests as he urged his followers to listen and learn from those in pain in a recent Instagram post.

“There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain.

Be the example of the change you want to see!!

Praying, hoping, and believing everyday that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead.

God speed everyone 💔”

Unfortunately, while there have been peaceful protests, there have also been riots and cases of looting and vandalism in certain cities.

Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell are notable members of the mixed martial arts community who are doing their part in preventing things from escalating in those instances. Others in the community have suffered the brunt of these attacks, however.

What do you make of McGregor’s message?