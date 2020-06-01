Israel Adesanya Takes Part In Auckland Protest In Solidarity With George Floyd

Spread the word!













Adesanya: I’d Still Be Black If I Had A Choice

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is making his voice heard.

As Black Lives Matter protests and marches continue in cities across the United States following the tragic death of George Floyd last week, the movement is spreading throughout the world.

New Zealand is proof of that as a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland saw a passionate Adesanya take part on Monday.

Israel Adesanya marched in the streets of Auckland on Monday, joining thousands in a Black Lives Matter protest. pic.twitter.com/O22ZNw9UpQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2020

While he is somewhat known for being outspoken, “The Last Stylebender” has always been an advocate for the black community and is certainly doing his part.

“I have to speak up,” Adesanya said in a speech. “I’ve been doing it for the last few weeks on my story — you see, I’ve been angry. I’m pissed off. Wait hold up — how many of you walk into a store and have to put your hands behind your back just so they don’t think you’re stealing?

“How many of you walk down the street and have to kind of smile and try and make the person who you can see is already scared of you, make them feel comfortable. … I’m at the top floor, I have to go on the elevator. Three times already I’ve had to have racist, scared white people jump when they see me. And I smile at them. So now I got to stay on the side and let them walk through. Why? Because I’m black. What did I do? I didn’t have a choice. If I had a choice, I’d still be black.”

You can watch the full speech below:

Israel Adesanya, seen here at a rally in NZ, doing his part pic.twitter.com/S33EUcU7Rw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2020

It’s certainly inspiring to see him use his platform for change.

