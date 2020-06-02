VIDEO | 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Burned Down During Protests

Spread the word!













10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in Long Beach, South California was unfortunately burned down during civil unrest that turned violent in the city. The gym has long been a staple of the area and often put on free open mats and training camps to help people in the community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Long Beach gym and it’s owner Chai Sirisute with the huge financial burden this unprovoked attack will have placed on them.

Rose Gracie of the famous Gracie jui jitsu family reacted angrily to the gym being burned down and said she is hoping the Long Beach community can rally round and help rebuild 10th Planet.

“I came out today to Long Beach like most residents to do a clean up on the streets. I came by seventh and pine where the 10th Planet Long Beach is and this is what I encounter right now. This is what is left of 10th Planet, Long Beach. This is one of the most shocking and horrifying things I’ve seen in many, many, many years. These are small business owners; these are not big chains. The fact that you have a gym left like this is horrifying and it’s just disheartening. This is so fucked up in so many ways I can’t even begin to comprehend. I wanna make sure they are going to pick it up and build bigger and better. I know our community will come behind this and know they will be ok in the end. No-one should be walking into their gym and seeing something things like this. This is absolutely awful and despicable. And these people are not protestors. They are not the people trying to do good things. These are people that are just trying to come around here and fuck shit up and that’s not ok. This is just heartbreaking, they lost everything.