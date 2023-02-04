Conor McGregor offers to sponsor €500,000 security bill to help Katie Taylor book Croke Park homecoming

Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has offered to foot a reported €500,000 security bill which had held up an expected Ireland homecoming fight for undisputed and undefeated boxing world champion, Katie Taylor, which has scuppered a rematch against Puerto Rico puncher, Amanda Serrano.

McGregor, a former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has yet to return to active competition since July 2021, headlining UFC 264 in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

Conor McGregor books a TUF 31 appearance against Michael Chandler

Yet to return to the Octagon since, the Crumlin native has, however, been booked to feature as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 which premieres on May 30. next – coaching opposite the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

As for Taylor, the Bray native and Olympic gold medalist puncher, headlined at Madison Square Garden back in April of last year against the above-mentioned, Serrano, scoring a close, split decision win over 10 rounds in a memorable and heralded matchup.

Returning to the squared circle in October last, Taylor moved to 22-0 as a professional with a decision win over Karen Carabajal.

Expected to make an Irish homecoming later this year in a potential rematch against Serrano in the capital at Croke Park, Taylor’s return to home soil has hit the skids recently, with Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn claiming a €500,000 security bill may prevent the pairing from taking place at the GAA venue.

Weighing up potential venues including the Aviva Stadium and the 3Arena in Dublin, Taylor’s homecoming has been offered a lifeline by McGregor, who offered to pay €500,000 in order to help relieve the security issue at Croke Park.



“The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park?” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I will sponsor the event to see this happen.”

“What’s the craic lad,” Conor McGregor tweeted in reply to the aforenoted, Eddie Hearn. “Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the point (3Arena) first with Croke Park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She (Katie Taylor) better be getting her worth for this also.”