Conor McGregor has informed his fans that he only has 2 fights left on his UFC contract.

Taking part in a Twitter Q&A, McGregor let his fans in on his thoughts about the fight game, among other things. When one fan brought up his place as the UFC’s biggest draw, McGregor actually disputed the list and said that he actually ranks higher. He also let it slip that he has just two fights left on his current deal. He said that while he currently holds 8 of the top-10 UFC pay-per-view boy records right now, he plans to occupy every spot on the list by the time his contract is up.

Motivating! https://t.co/OxA92GrtR3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

This list is incorrect. McGregor Aldo done more than ufc 100, Brock v mir. And McGregor cowboy done more than McGregor Aldo. I currently hold 8 of the UFC’s top 10 ppv’s. With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in ppv’s. Motivating!

Brock v mir was 1.1 https://t.co/XwsYCZvWNM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

The comeback is 2mill shadow boxing. Easy. The one after that, who knows. I fancy rounding out the top 10 though to finish out my contract. https://t.co/ATXHM7V2kJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

I have 8 of the top 10 as it stands. The comeback is 2mil shadow boxing. Easy. The one after that, who knows. I fancy rounding out the top 10 though to finish out my contract.

Know that McGregor only has two fights remaining on his deal makes his next moves all the more interesting. Obviously, after suffering a nasty ankle break in his last fight, it will be a while before we see him return to the octagon. When he does return, he’ll have no shortage of potential fights in front of him. He’s made it clear he wants another shot at Poirier after the circumstances that occurred in their last fight. There’s also the possibility McGregor closes out his trilogy against Nate Diaz. And given his popularity and the erratic nature of the fight business, it’s also possible he comes back for a shot at the lightweight title.

It’s somewhat surprising to see McGregor get this deep into his contract. Normally, the UFC locks up their biggest stars well before their contracts near their end. Could McGregor be holding out for one more massive payday? Or could he be willing to fight out his contract and become a free agent? while there’s no other organization that can promise the financial stability he currently gets, he’s often spoke about venturing out on his own. Might this all be leading up to a McGregor run pay-per-view? Only time will tell.

Do you think Conor McGregor will hold every spot on the top-10 selling list?