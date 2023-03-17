Conor McGregor unwilling to run down contract, eyes continued UFC stay: ‘It’s the company that I love’

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has revealed he has just two fights remaining on his current deal with the Dana White-led organization, claiming that he would like to remain under the promotion’s banner for the foreseeable future.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, headlined UFC 264 most recently back in July 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier – after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

Wrapping up filming in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month, McGregor is set to feature on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in a coaching capacity against the current #5 ranked lightweight challenger, Michael Chandler.

Expected to book his Octagon return later this year, McGregor, who has yet to return to the USADA testing pool as well as return two negative drug tests, has been floated for a September fight with the above-mentioned, Chandler – at the welterweight limit of 170lbs.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win also came at the welterweight limit – stopping future UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone with a 40-second high kick and strikes TKO victory.

Conor McGregor eyes continued tenure with the UFC

Featuring on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, McGregor revealed he has just two fights remaining on his current UFC contract, however, had no intentions to run his deal down and subsequently test free agency.

“For me, the UFC is the pinnacle,” Conor McGregor explained. “It’s the company I love, it’s the company I wish to be with for the rest of my career. So, I’ve got two fights left on my contract and I hope we can continue. So, I wanna be inthe UFC, that’s my catalog – it’s in the UFC. My highlight reel is in the UFC.”

“Let’s see what happens. I hope they [the UFC] feel the same way also,” Conor McGregor said. “I love the company, dearly. It’s the company that changed my life. It’s given me so much and helped me in many situations in my life. The UFC is my company.”