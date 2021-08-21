Conor McGregor is not happy with Khabib Nuarmagomedov’s recent comments about Jose Aldo.

The former featherweight king looked as good as ever at UFC 265 as he easily outpointed Pedro Munhoz over three rounds.

Many fans and pundits believe Aldo has returned to the top of his game with this recent win, Nuramgomedov doesn’t agree.

During a recent Gorilla Energy press conference, the former undisputed lightweight champion explained why Aldo is no longer at his peak and used McGregor as a point of reference.

“How is he showing it? He got beat up when he fought… Who’d he fight? He fought Petr (Yan) right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking,” Nurmagomedov said.

“When Conor fought Cowboy he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth. Like I said – the level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta. A fight against Cowboy won’t show what level you’re at. Just like Aldo’s fight against Pedro Munhoz. Let him fight Petr Yan in the same way then we can say he’s peaking again. You saw what he did, he closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight. That shows that you’re not at your peak. If you’re getting hit and you’re conscious and you’re not defending yourself, I call those fighters businessmen, they come out to make money. There are real champions who go hard on everyone. They don’t care about how the money, of course, it’s an important aspect but he has the competitive spirit.

“There’s no way Aldo’s having a second peak,” Nurmagomedov concluded. “You can try to prove it all you want but I’ve been through this. I know better, thank you, you’re a journalist and I’m a fighter.”

McGregor got wind of his rival’s comments and slammed Nurmagomedov for disrespecting Aldo.

“Another press conference,” McGregor said on Instagram live. “What’s he even doing? More talking, is he? And then disrespecting (Jose) Aldo. The little fool of a thing. I’m sick of these little fools mouthing about people.”

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Did Khabib Nurmagomedov make disrespectful comments about Jose Aldo?