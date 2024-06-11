Conor McGregor rips alleged $500,000 PPV buy rate for UFC 302 card: ‘A nothing burger’

Ahead of his own return at UFC 303 later this month, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at UFC 302 headliners, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier – claiming the pay-per-view event landed just a $500,000 buy rate.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in 2021 against the above-mentioned, Poirier, dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat in the process.

And slated to make his comeback from an-almost three year layoff this month at UFC 303 in a main event fight against former title challenger, Michael Chandler, McGregor returns to the welterweight limit at the International Fight Week event.

Headlining UFC 302 earlier this month in New Jersey, pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev would land his third successful defense of his lightweight crown in a submission win over the previously mentioned common-foe, Poirier.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Latching onto a fifth round D’Arce choke submission, Makhachev forced a final frame tap from the former interim champion, before eventually choking him unconscious in an adversity-filled pairing between the duo.

Conor McGregor claims UFC 302 landed just $500,000 in PPV buys

Confirmed as turning in a $7,000,000+ gate at the Prudential Center in Newark, according to former duel-weight champion, McGregor, UFC 302 garnered just $500,000 in pay-per-view buys – much to his delight.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

“500k ppv buys [UFC] 302 done,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “A nothing burger.”

Conor McGregor says UFC 302 sold 500k PPV buys 👀 pic.twitter.com/NAh5ILw9P6 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 11, 2024

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round knockout win over former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone in a welterweight pairing – with the Hall of Fame star landing himself in hot water this week with some controversial comments about Russian nationals and Muslims.

