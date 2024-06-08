Michael Chandler promises violent fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 303: ‘You’re going to see a car crash’

ByRoss Markey
Overnight confirming his scheduled fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor will go ahead as planned at UFC 303 later this month, Michael Chandler has vowed to turn in a “car crash” bout with the Dubliner.

Chandler, the current number six ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined for almost two years, most recently dropping a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

As for McGregor, the former two-weight champion has been out of action for three years, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to the above-mentioned, Poirier. 

And amid continued speculation regarding the status of their main event fight at UFC 303 later this month, Chandler confirmed that his fight with McGregor is still “happening” as planned on June 29. overnight. 

“I got this fight coming up,” Michael Chandler said during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. “Hope – eh, yeah. Allegedly. No we – yeah, the fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are right now – yeah, there’s a lot of speculation, but the fight is on, June 29. It’s happening.”

And while both promised devastating knockout wins over each other, Missouri veteran, Chandler claims fans will experience a “head-on collision car crash” at UFC 303 between the two.

“He (Conor McGregor) is historically always a very exciting, explosive guy right out of the gate,” Michael Chandler explained. “I promise you I will be explosive and run toward the center of that Octagon on June 29. right when the fight starts.”

“You’re going to see two guys who are going to get into a head-on collision car crash,” Michael Chandler continued. “May the best man win.”

Who do you think wins at UFC 303 this month: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?

