Breaking – Conor McGregor confirms UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler is on amid scrutiny: ‘See ya’s soon’

Amid the speculation regarding his comeback fight at UFC 303 just weeks away, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has assured fans that they would see him compete “soon” – with the Dubliner scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in a month-end battle.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, is slated to return from an almost three year sidelining at the end of this month, headlining UFC 303 in a welterweight division return against the above-mentioned, Chandler.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

As for the Missouri native, it’s almost two years shy of a bout for the former Bellator MMA star, who most recently dropped a submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

And following the cancellation of a pre-fight press conference with Chandler earlier this week in his native Dublin, speculation has been rife about McGregor’s ability to make a return as planned at UFC 303, with rumors surfacing of a potential injury being carried by the Crumlin striker.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

However, overnight, fans in their droves rejoiced on social media, with Chandler claiming his fight with McGregor at UFC 303 is still “happening” amid scrutiny, before promising a “car crash” clash with the former on June 29.

“I got this fight coming up,” Michael Chandler said. “Hope – eh, yeah. Allegedly. No we – yeah, the fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are right now – yeah, there’s a lot of speculation, but the fight is on, June 29. It’s happening.”

“He (Conor McGregor) is historically always a very exciting, explosive guy right out of the gate,” Michael Chandler explained. “I promise you I will be explosive and run toward the center of that Octagon on June 29. right when the fight starts. You’re going to see two guys who are going to get into a head-on collision car crash,” Michael Chandler continued. “May the best man win.”

Conor McGregor assures fans of his return to the UFC

And in the early hours of this morning, McGregor shared a picture of himself inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex facility during filming of last season’s Ultimate Fighter – assuring fans he would see them “soon”.

“Shark Grey Pinstrike in the blood soaked Octagon,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “Triple comma companies all over it. See ya’s soon… @ufc”