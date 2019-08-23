Conor McGregor Reveals His Reaction To Nate Diaz Not Calling Him Out After UFC 241 Win

Spread the word!













Many expected Nate Diaz to call out Conor McGregor after his big win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 last week.

However, he instead opted to call out fellow fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal, who happened to be in attendance for the show. The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has certainly gotten behind the matchup, and negotiations are allegedly ongoing. As for McGregor, he was watching the PPV event, and drew inspiration from Diaz’s performance.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, when asked if he felt “boxed out” when Diaz opted not to call him out for their trilogy bout after the win, McGregor denied such a claim.

“No, Nate and I – we spent almost 50 minutes in the Octagon together,” McGregor said. “The damage is done. They were intense bouts. Very intense bouts. But Nate is a crafty individual. He opened up the deck. Nate is a crafty, crafty individual. And Jorge, Jorge is on a two-fight win streak at the minute, the game is very forgetful, he had a – didn’t really have a great run in the lightweight division.

“And he’s on a two-fight streak, and he was in present in the arena. Nate is a crafty individual. But no, I did not feel I was boxed out. I’ve done – I’ve boxed Nate out in reality. So, we’ll see what happens. If he does not want the trilogy bout then no problem, no problem. I don’t blame him. Damn, look at the fights, look at the damage. They were intense bouts. It does not matter not, it’s time for me to just get back in.

“I was over that also, I was ready to go against anyone. I was preparing for the end of July. And this happened [broken hand]. That’s it. I must deal with it, accept it, and learn from it. And that’s what I will do.”

McGregor has bee battling some issues outside of the Octagon as of late. Once those are squared away, the Irishman seems to be interested in returning before the end of the year. While he still desires an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor is ready and willing to fight anyone the UFC puts in front of him.

What do you think about McGregor not seeming bothered by Diaz calling out Masvidal instead of him?