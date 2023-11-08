Conor McGregor teases fighting return amid links to UFC 300 clash: I’m going to body bag these guys’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor continues to tease his imminent return to the Octagon next year – claiming he will “body bag” his opponents, when standing opposite them.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he featured back in July 2021, suffering a stunning opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the first frame.

Yet to return to the Octagon in the time since, McGregor, 35, is expected to stand opposite former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler next year at the welterweight limit – with links to a feature atop a monumental UFC 300 card, likely in April.

And issuing a warning to Chandler yesterday in which he predicted he would land a twentieth professional mixed martial arts knockout win over the former Bellator MMA titleholder in his comeback to the sport.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1722247696264896600

Conor McGregor issues massive warning to UFC rivals

And furthermore commenting on a return to active competition next year, Crumlin counter striker, McGregor claimed he would “body bag” opposition when they fight.

Warming up,” Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted post on his official X account. “I am going to body bag these guys. Call the cops.”

Without a victory since he featured back in January 2020, McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight championship winner, most recently landed a stunning 40-seconds victory over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, in the form of a high-kick and follow-up strikes TKO stoppage in a welterweight division return.

McGregor has also been linked with a lightweight title siege against incumbent division champion, Islam Makhachev in the future, with the Russian’s head coach, Javier Mendez claiming he would welcome the bout for his student.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Islam Makhachev in the future?