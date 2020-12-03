Ahead of his upcoming UFC 257 headliner with former-foe, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier on ‘Fight Island’ in January, former two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been jokingly called out by Real Madrid centre half and Spanish international, Sergio Ramos.



McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight titleholder is currently preparing for his January 23 rematch with Poirier in Albufeira, Portugal along with his family, kickboxing standout, Cian Cowley, as well as familiar SBG faces, head coach, John Kavanagh, and fellow Irish MMA veteran, striking mastermind, Owen Roddy.

Sporting a striking physique ahead Tuesday night’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League group stage defeat to Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donestk — FIFA World Cup and two-time UEFA European Championship victor, Ramos jokingly called for 32-year-old Dubliner, McGregor on his Instagram.

In response, McGregor wrote; “Stay ready my brother Sergio (Ramos). We have a big fight coming up.“

In bygone days, ex-professionals such as Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain, Roy Keane told how it was almost customary to enjoy a few pints after matchday, however, it seems Ramos has taken a similar approach to his career maintenance as former teammate, Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Bayern Munich forward, recent UEFA Champions League winner, Robert Lewandowski.

Ahead of the January Octagon return for McGregor, the renowned counter striker today posted an update on his training preparations, noting the return of some statistics from his camp.



“Word just back from the team at @claymoreproductions. In the last 6 weeks of my training, I’ve completed 375 minutes of sparring. This equates to 75×5 minute rounds. Or 15 championship MMA fights. My last fight lasted 40 seconds. This is why though. Traenáil troid. Crua eásca!“

McGregor’s most recent Octagon outing came at UFC 246 in January this year, where he headlined opposite former lightweight title challenger, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight tie — scoring a high-kick followed by strikes finish inside forty-seconds.