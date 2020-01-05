Conor McGregor Reportedly Adds Crumlin Boxing Coaches For Fight Camp

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is going back to basics.

The Irishman returns to action at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas when he faces Donald Cerrone in a welterweight matchup.

And according to Irish Boxing, he has added boxing coaches from Crumlin Boxing Club — his old gym in Dublin, Ireland. Phil Sutcliffe and Bra Brady will reportedly be part of McGregor’s fight camp which is led by SBG head coach John Kavanagh.

However, it is not known what specific roles they will play, though it will undoubtedly be related to the striking aspect. Cut man Andy O’Neill will also be a part of the camp.

“Phil Sutcliffe is a phenomenal boxing coach and my time under Phil in Crumlin Boxing Club, I learned so many fundamentals that I still carry with me today,” McGregor said of Sutcliffe in the past. “I learned so many shots off Phil and the coaching staff down there and the sparring with Phil Sutcliffe Jnr in my early days was phenomenal, it got me to that next level I feel.

“It’s a phenomenal gym with great, great people. I believe Phil has recently renovated his place and I must go down when I get back home. I stopped going down when I was focusing on the other disciplines and looking to improve. Phil at the time was not too happy with that. ‘Why are you doing this grappling stuff? Or ‘why are you doing this kick boxing? You should be here boxing’. It was all friendly stuff but eventually I moved on and ended up at Straight Blast Gym. But my time at Crumlin Boxing Club, I learned so much fundamentals that still stand to me today.”

It will be interesting to see changes, if any, to McGregor’s striking as a result of this move.

