Manager claims Conor McGregor rejected 5 offers to fight Justin Gaethje: ‘UFC told us to leave him alone’

ByRoss Markey
Manager claims Conor McGregor rejected 5 offers to fight Justin Gaethje: 'UFC told us to leave him alone'

Prominant mixed martial arts manager, Ali Abdelaziz has claimed former champion, Conor McGregor has rejected north of five offers in recent years to take on his Dominance MMA client, Justin Gaethje — revealing how UFC executives ultimately told him to give up on a booking.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier back in 2021 in their trilogy rubber match in the main event of UFC 264.

conor kevin quigley

And slated to headline UFC 303 back in June of this year during International Fight Week, Conor McGregor withdrew from a set welterweight fight with Michael Chandler, citing a fractured toe on his left foot just weeks from the matchup.

READ MORE:  Dana White Pens 2025 for Conor McGregor's Next Fight After Bizarre Live Stream

Conor McGregor accused of ducking fight with Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor in UFC return: 'We have to send each other beers'

Targeting a new year comeback to the Octagon, McGregor has been linked with a potential rebooked pairing with Chandler — as well as a striking showdown with perennial contender, Dan Hooker next, however, Abdelaziz has claimed fans hopeful of seeing him clash with fellow veteran, Gaethje — may have seen those chances come and squandered already.

Justin Gaethje weighs up fights with Dan Hooker, Charles Oliviera in UFC return: 'I have a list'

“Let’s be real, Conor McGregor will never, will never, will never [fight Justin Gaethje],” Ali Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “He got offered this fight at least five times. At least five. He never wanted to have to do anything with Justin Gaethje. He said the reason he didn’t want to fight Justin was because Justin talked bad to him on Twitter and Instagram before and the history we have with him. He didn’t want to lose to our team, I guess.”

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Will Not Fight Alex Pereira: "My story with him is over”

“The last five, six years we offered Justin Gaethje so many times,” Abdelaziz explained. “Never one, never once, this man — even the UFC, told me this, ‘Hey, leave him alone. Don’t talk with him. He doesn’t like to fight people who talk bad to him on the internet.’ I promise you, he likes to be the one to start the talk and you retaliate.”

READ MORE:  Kayla Harrison Shrugs Off Ketlen Vieira’s ‘Ugly Face’ Mockery Before UFC 307 Bout

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts