Manager claims Conor McGregor rejected 5 offers to fight Justin Gaethje: ‘UFC told us to leave him alone’

Prominant mixed martial arts manager, Ali Abdelaziz has claimed former champion, Conor McGregor has rejected north of five offers in recent years to take on his Dominance MMA client, Justin Gaethje — revealing how UFC executives ultimately told him to give up on a booking.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier back in 2021 in their trilogy rubber match in the main event of UFC 264.

And slated to headline UFC 303 back in June of this year during International Fight Week, Conor McGregor withdrew from a set welterweight fight with Michael Chandler, citing a fractured toe on his left foot just weeks from the matchup.

Conor McGregor accused of ducking fight with Justin Gaethje

Targeting a new year comeback to the Octagon, McGregor has been linked with a potential rebooked pairing with Chandler — as well as a striking showdown with perennial contender, Dan Hooker next, however, Abdelaziz has claimed fans hopeful of seeing him clash with fellow veteran, Gaethje — may have seen those chances come and squandered already.

“Let’s be real, Conor McGregor will never, will never, will never [fight Justin Gaethje],” Ali Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “He got offered this fight at least five times. At least five. He never wanted to have to do anything with Justin Gaethje. He said the reason he didn’t want to fight Justin was because Justin talked bad to him on Twitter and Instagram before and the history we have with him. He didn’t want to lose to our team, I guess.”

“The last five, six years we offered Justin Gaethje so many times,” Abdelaziz explained. “Never one, never once, this man — even the UFC, told me this, ‘Hey, leave him alone. Don’t talk with him. He doesn’t like to fight people who talk bad to him on the internet.’ I promise you, he likes to be the one to start the talk and you retaliate.”