Coach calls for December return for UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘He’s looking very sharp to me’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor would get the “green light” to make his return to combat sports as soon as December by his head coach, John Kavanagh, with the UFC star reportedly appearing “very sharp” in his latest training regime.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight champion and lightweight gold holder, has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And ruling himself from a return at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot ahead of a planned pairing with Michael Chandler in a return to the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor backed for December return by head coach, John Kavanagh

Hoping to land a return to action at the beginning of next year amid links to a rescheduled pairing with Chandler, as well as potential lightweight pairings with Oceanic duo, Alexander Volkanovski or Dan Hooker, McGregor is looking “very sharp” at the moment in training according to his coach, Kavanagh.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) stateside on I believe, a Forged Irish Stout tour,” John Kavanagh told Lucky Block. “He’s visiting a couple of breweries over there but we’re still sending each other training videos and training plans. He’s got some training partners over there and in the footage I’m getting back, he’s looking very sharp to me. If the date was now or in December, it would be a green light for me, anyway.”

WIthout a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent victory came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over former title challenger and subsequent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent venture to the welterweight limit.