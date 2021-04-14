UFC 264 is a done deal for July 10th in Las Vegas, and it appears that Conor McGregor is ready for the challenge that awaits in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

Shortly after the UFC made the official announcement of UFC 264, McGregor looked ahead to his main event fight with Poirier.

“I signed my bout agreement this morning,” McGregor said in a brief conversation with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “I’m going to rip this game a new asshole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!”

The UFC 264 main event has been in the works in recent weeks, after Poirier signed his end of the bout agreement earlier this month.

The timing of the official booking between McGregor and Poirier comes just days after the two went at it on social media regarding an alleged failed donation to Poirier’s charity. After their second fight at UFC 257 in January, McGregor promised a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation, led by Poirier and his wife Jolie.

The recent bad blood between the two top lightweights fuels the fire even more heading into their highly anticipated showdown in their trilogy fight this summer. The card also marks the UFC’s full-capacity return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which hasn’t held a UFC event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third fight between McGregor and Poirier is also an extremely important fight in the UFC’s lightweight division. Whoever wins the rubber match is expected to be the next lightweight title challenger, after Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira compete for the vacant title at UFC 262 in Houston.

McGregor has gone on-record in predicting a front kick knockout of Poirier when they meet in the octagon.

Fans who are eager to attend the monumental event in UFC history can buy their tickets later this week, as announced by UFC president Dana White.

What do you think about the UFC’s return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?